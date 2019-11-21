Gte set for Christmas in GreatTorrington. Picture: Sarah Howells Gte set for Christmas in GreatTorrington. Picture: Sarah Howells

The town's Christmas lights will get their big switch on for Saturday, November 30.*

Mayor of Torrrington Keely Allin will be switching on the lights during a special carol service in the town's square, which takes place from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

There's plenty more going on in and around the town in the run up to Christmas.

A swarm of Santas will be running around RHS Rosemoor for Santas on the Run on Sunday, December 8.

Rosemoor will also be welcoming Father Christmas, ably assisted by his elves and Jack Frost for some festive story telling and theatre from December 21-24.

Those who want to burn some energy to make room for some extra mince pies can take part in the Torrington Christmas Caper on December 22.

The nine-mile trail run is a challenge full of mud, forest trails, rivers and hills, but there's Christmas pudding for all who finish.

* Please note: Our Christmas magazine carried a typo saying the lights switch on was in December, for which we apologise. The correct date should have been November 30.