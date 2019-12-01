The North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. The North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.

Thousands of people now attend the huge festive market hosted by Ginger Monkey events, and, this year, it will take place on Saturday, December 7.

As with last year, it will run from noon until 8pm in the Caen Street car park, with the extended hours offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the crowds but not the crush.

There will be more than 130 stalls featuring the very best of local crafts, jewellery and foods.

Plus, there will be bars and a range of street foods to choose from.

There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.

All the village shops will be open on the day, too, and parking will be available at Tesco and the other village car parks.

There will also be children's activities, fairground rides and live entertainment on the day.

Everyone in the village is also invited to the annual Community Carol Service on Friday, December 13, outside the Countryside Centre from 6.30pm, with Santa in attendance, too.

In fact, Santa has a busy season in Braunton, as the Santa Sleigh tours of the community organised by Braunton Caen Rotary take to the streets again.

There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.

Over the course of two weeks from December 9 until December 20, Santa's Sleigh along with his helpers will be visiting all the corners of the parish.

There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.

There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.

There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. There will be more than 130 stalls to browse at the North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.

Last year's North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton. Last year's North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton.