Scenes from Bideford Christmas Lights switch on. Picture: Graham Hobbs Scenes from Bideford Christmas Lights switch on. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Sunday, December 1 is the date for the diary when the town will be lit up.

The day of festive celebrations organised by South West Event Management Solutions begins at noon and continues until 7pm. The big switch-on itself will be at 5pm on The Quay.

The quayside will be filled with entertainment for visitors, with fairground rides, free circus workshops, as well as aerial and craft workshops for the children.

Youngsters will have the opportunity to make a lantern for Santa's parade, which follows the light switch on.

He will be taking his sleigh from Jubilee Square, along the Quay and through Mill Street and Bridgeland Street.

On the stage there will be performances from local bands Soulcraft and Manic Jammers, as well as local choirs. Bideford Town Band and Bideford Youth Pipe Band, Louisa Hockin School of Performing Arts and Xplosion Cheerleading are all on the programme too.

The event will conclude with a spectacular firework display at 6.45pm.

You can also take a trip to the Pannier Market, where there will be face-painting and stilt walkers and belly dancers to entertain the crowds. There will also be the chance to meet Santa in his grotto.

Late Night Shopping

As well as the festive light switch-on, there will be an evening of Christmas fund on Tuesday, December 3.

Santa will be in his grotto from 4-8pm while visitors can carry out a bit of late night shopping.

Pick up some Christmas gifts from local businesses and enjoy plenty of festive treats.