Grey is still deemed a key colour trend for this season. Picture: FW Homestores Grey is still deemed a key colour trend for this season. Picture: FW Homestores

Vicky Ward, owner of Barnstaple-based FW Homestores, which focuses on high-quality, stylish design, considers this season’s trends and popular choices for Christmas.

Q: What are this season’s main trends in furniture?

'We recommend reclaimed wood furniture, made ethically and sustainably' - Bermuda bedroom collection from £199. Picture: FW Homestores 'We recommend reclaimed wood furniture, made ethically and sustainably' - Bermuda bedroom collection from £199. Picture: FW Homestores

Everyone is looking to nature for inspiration at the moment; leaning towards soft, naturalistic fabrics and reclaimed woods. We stock reclaimed wooden furniture, made ethically and sustainably, and recommend starting with our Metro range for a dining room. It’s warm toned, with rustic details and a criss-cross pattern. For your living room, pair these textures with natural soft fabric. Our Victoria James Cloud collection is a modular design that can be adjusted to your room’s needs. Accessorise with blossom pinks, sage greens and earthy neutrals.

Q: What are customers choosing this autumn?

People love pops of colour, with many using chairs to bring vibrancy to their dining spaces. Whether you are looking for pastels or bold tones, we have a range of dining chairs that will allow you to play with colour and texture in your interior design. Available in grey, olive green, mustard yellow and royal blue, our Rolo Dining Chairs are a fashion-forward choice that combine vibrancy with on-trend velvet.

Q: Which fabrics are especially popular?

As winter creeps nearer, people are looking for plush fabrics for extra warmth and cosiness – and, again, luxurious velvet is perfect. We’ve selected the Victoria James Scott sofa as a must-have piece this season. It combines the classic silhouette of a chesterfield with the plush textures of velvet.

Q: What are the key colour trends for this season?

Many are still gravitating towards grey as a versatile base for many different colour schemes. Also select a few jewel tones to brighten up your rooms. Think orange, gold, emerald green, royal blue, teal or magenta. Those who are brave can bring these in with a stylish armchair: try the Jude Armchair from Alexander & James that comes in three jewel-toned shades. If you’re less brave, rugs and cushions – such as our ochre, ruched velvet cushion and rust Milo rug – could make ideal interior design accessories.

Q: What will people be buying as Christmas approaches?

Between now and Christmas they will be adding the finishing touches to their homes, with rugs, cushions and mirrors. Mirrors add light and dimension to a room, making it feel more spacious. We love our circular Midas mirror. It adds a hint of metallic glamour with its golden frame, which is ideal for adding a little sparkle.

Q: Which accessories look good or make great gifts?

We’re continuing the natural trend in furniture with our accessories this season. Adding wicker baskets to a home is a great way to inject bohemian style, while doubling as practical winter storage for blankets or logs. Home accessories always go down a treat as gifts too! For our top choices this season, think candle holders, cushions and bowls. Mixing the beautiful with the useful ensures your recipients love your gifts and that your presents become long lasting features of their homes.

Q: What are your top tips for anyone keen to makeover a room this season?

Colour can shift a room greatly so for a new look try “swapping out” your room’s accessories in different colours. A lick of paint can also do wonders when it comes to revamping a space. If a room is looking flat, introduce contrasting textures to add dimension: try pairing textured cushions and rugs with leather sofas for extra visual and interior design interest – and don’t be afraid to try things you think may not go together. The most important tip is to plan well. Know what’s not working for you and what you’d like to change. Try to think ahead, especially if you’re considering investing in bigger pieces of furniture. This will help you to create a space that you’ll love for many years.

For more inspiration and information head to www.fwhomestores.co.uk.

Visit the store at Unit 2, Howard Avenue, Barnstaple, EX32 8QA