There are plenty of wedding fashions to browse at Bride: The Wedding Show. Picture: Ian Southerin There are plenty of wedding fashions to browse at Bride: The Wedding Show. Picture: Ian Southerin

It is the 'must attend' bridal event for anyone getting married in the South West.

Planning the big day can be stressful. But with more than 150 local bridal suppliers under one roof, Bride: The Wedding Show is the perfect place to get inspired, and an opportunity to meet bridal experts who can offer guidance on all aspects of planning your perfect day.

And the Gazette is offering one lucky reader the chance to win tickets to the show - see below for details.

Browse stunning bridal gowns, taste some delicious cakes, choose an inspiring venue and meet some expert photographers, all ready to capture your special day.

On the catwalk at the show. Picture: Ian Southerin On the catwalk at the show. Picture: Ian Southerin

The show also features menswear, transport, catering, entertainment, stationery and more, so it really is the chance to find all you need for your wedding.

The highlight of the day is the spectacular catwalk show. Presenting designs for the bride, groom, bridesmaids and mother of the bride, the catwalk offers a stunning line-up of local boutiques and brands; it is great entertainment, and we can guarantee it will leave you feeling inspired.

Plus, enjoy a glass of fizz at the champagne bar, take time out for lunch at the restaurant and check out the live music playing all day.

All brides will be offered a complementary copy of South West Bride magazine, packed full of expert advice and real life weddings for even more inspiration.

Little touches make all the difference to a wedding meal. Picture: Ian Southerin Little touches make all the difference to a wedding meal. Picture: Ian Southerin

Buy half price tickets in advance for just £2.50 (plus booking fee) using promo code SWNAR via the Bride: The Wedding Show website.

Standard tickets to the autumn edition of Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint, Exeter are £5 each or £15 for a group of four adults when booked in advance (booking fee applies).

Competition time

Lovely tableware for a wedding feast. Picture Ian Southerin Lovely tableware for a wedding feast. Picture Ian Southerin

To win a pair of tickets to Bride: The Wedding Show just answer the following simple question:

Which material is traditionally given as a gift for a 20th wedding anniversary?

To enter, CLICK HERE or send your answer to 'Bride competition, North Devon Gazette, 3 Old Station Road, Barnstaple, EX32 8PB'.

Terms and conditions:

Inspiring fashion on the catwalk. Picture: Ian Southerin Inspiring fashion on the catwalk. Picture: Ian Southerin

Competition closes at 11am, Friday, September 27. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk .