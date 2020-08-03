'In Autumn, we will be welcoming earthy tones from burnt orange to olive green.' Picture: FW Homestores 'In Autumn, we will be welcoming earthy tones from burnt orange to olive green.' Picture: FW Homestores

Vicky Ward, owner of family-owned FW Homestores, founded in 1993 on the ethos of high-quality and stylish design at an affordable price, highlights interior design trends for summer and autumn 2020, as well as next year.

Q: What colour trends are we currently seeing in interior design?

Anything that goes with grey! Grey on grey has been a hugely popular trend over the past few years, but now we’re seeing a craving for colour, so tones that marry well with grey are quickly taking over: blush pink, navy blue, mustard in a sofa or chair, for example, against a grey background. Then, in autumn, we’ll be welcoming an inviting flurry of warm earthy tones from burnt orange to olive green, creating a relaxed, grounded atmosphere. Neutral tones such as chocolate brown will return in an effort to bring our decor back down to earth, preparing to settle in for a cosy winter.

Q: What about furniture and home furnishings?

This year we’ve witnessed a vast and diverse range of interior design trends and I think this really reflects individual creativity and the desire to put our own stamp on our homes. Everyone wants their home to look unique, and it’s never been easier to do just that. One of my favourite current trends is what we like to call “eclectic glamour” – this is all about bringing luxury into your home in any form you can. Rich velvets, plush rugs and gold and glass accessories are just a few ways you can achieve this fun, all-embracing look. “Soft tropics” are also in – house plants have never been more popular, which explains this new wave of tropical botanical prints taking over modern living rooms. This trend achieves a luxuriously exotic style with palm prints, gold and velvet accessories and enticing dark wood dining tables, coffee tables and beds. Taking a step back, and embracing a more neutral look, the “natural schemes” trend favours soft tones and natural fabrics, including summer’s best friend, linen.

'Next season we will definitely see a move towards more daring decor and in particular, bold bedrooms.' Picture: FW Homestores 'Next season we will definitely see a move towards more daring decor and in particular, bold bedrooms.' Picture: FW Homestores

Q: What do you expect people to be buying next season?

On the horizon for next season’s trends, we will definitely see a move towards more daring decor and in particular, bold bedrooms. It’s still possible to maintain a relaxing atmosphere in your bedroom while being more eccentric with your decor. Opting for a statement modern bed frame in a vibrant colour is just one way to bring a burst of life to your bedroom. Heading in a more laid-back direction, creating a cosy and safe environment will become a focus for many homes as we transition to the colder months. Fashioning our very own sanctuary at home, we will see a shift towards simple home comforts, indulgent fabrics, luxurious accessories and family-friendly spaces.

Q: Do you have any predictions for next year?

As the world has become collectively focused on sustainability in recent times, I think it’s only natural that we will start to look towards creating a more eco-conscious home. We’ve had a huge interest in our reclaimed wood and natural wood collections lately, especially for modern dining tables or coffee tables, and it’s clear that’s not just down to the raw natural beauty of the pieces but also due to their eco-friendly qualities.

Q: What is your advice for people considering an interior design or refurbishing project?

My main tip for anyone refurbishing or moving into a new home would be to start with a mood board. Pinterest is a great place to gather inspiration and create collages of different looks, once you’re flooded with ideas you can then begin to refine them down to your favourites. Always ask yourself: “Will I still like this in five years’ time?” And you’ll eventually begin to discover your own personal style.

To find out more visit www.fwhomestores.co.uk or call 0345 4677276.