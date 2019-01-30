Several North Devon eateries have started up vegan menus this year, and many have been offering vegan-friendly options for some time.

Here are eight places where you can enjoy vegan food in North Devon…

Bull and Bear, Barnstaple

Hailed as the home of the burger, Bull and Bear has finally branched out from its vegetarian offerings with a brand new vegan burger.

The Bandwagon – with a meat-like burger and vegan cheese – promises to be a favourite whether you’re a meat eater or not.

Riverside, Braunton

This lovely café and restaurant by the River Caen in Braunton has recently launched a new vegan menu.

From cashew-camembert and flat breads to bean burgers, Buddah bowls, crumble and vegan ice-cream, this menu is a real crowd pleaser.

The Chichester Arms, Bishops Tawton

This cosy village pub has extended its offerings with a brand new vegan menu launched this month.

With starters mains and desserts, there are plenty of options including tofu fajitas, gnocchi and pulled jackfruit as well as vegan pannacotta and crème brulee for dessert.

Tea on the Green, Westward Ho!

The home of giant cakes and drool-worthy bakes, Tea on the Green has been seeing its vegan offering fly of the shelves.

You can get vegan brownies and cakes and sit and eat them by the sea – what more could you want?

Flame Factory, Appledore

Pizza-loving vegans will be happy to know Flame Factory in Appledore offers vegan cheese on all of their popular, home-made pizzas.

There are plenty of topping varieties and they also offer gluten free bases – so everyone is happy.

Wild Thyme Café, Braunton

Wild Thyme in Braunton has long been a haunt for those looking for a vegan treat or health snack.

They offer a vegan breakfast as well as plenty of treats and dairy free milks for your tea or coffee too.

Waterside Café, Chivenor

Nestled along the popular Tarka Trail, The Waterside Café is happy to cater for vegans with plenty of options.

Chef Jimmy can be found cooking a whole range of Italian treats, but there is always something vegan-friendly on the menu.

62 The Bank, Barnstaple

62 The Bank extended its vegan offerings last year so there is now plenty of choice for those wanting to avoid any meat or animal products.

Their options on the current winter menu include noodles, salads, spring rolls, Thai curry, sorbet and more.