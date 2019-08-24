Devon and Fire Somerset Rescue sent four crews to an address in Bath Hotel Road shortly before 12.15am on Saturday (August 24).

Both engines from Bideford, alongside an engine and aerial ladder platform from Barnstaple, arrived at the scene and confirmed the fire involved a vanity mirror unit.

The unit was in a bedroom.

The crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said the cause of the fire was accidental.