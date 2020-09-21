This modern glam look can instantly inject luxury into any room. Picture: Getty Images This modern glam look can instantly inject luxury into any room. Picture: Getty Images

Someone who’s always up-to-date on the key trends in interior design is James Webster, managing director of Josie’s Interiors in North Devon.

He shares the top design trends for 2020 and gives us a sneak peek at next year’s styles.

The key interior design trends in 2020:

Scandinavian serenity

An ongoing trend, the classic Scandi style is still very much in fashion.

“Scandinavian design brings clean lines, simple, minimalistic décor and a cosy vibe to a home,” says James.

“What I like most about this style is that it champions simplicity above all else, and encourages people to lead a happier, less-cluttered lifestyle.”

The Scandinavians favour light, airy spaces, but still incorporate cosy, inviting textures in their designs in the form of chunky, knitted blankets and faux fur rugs.

Industrial Crittall style windows and doors

The Crittall style, deep black frames are being seen everywhere, and they’re not stopping at just windows and doors.

“We’re seeing more and more people using the Critall style for shower doors to create an industrial look in their bathroom,” explains James.

“The sleek, black frames used for windows, doors and even extensions are great for adding a bit of texture to a room, and work well alongside other industrial elements such as black, metal bed frames, and floating metal shelves.”

Eclectic modern glam

If you’re feeling bold, and want to make more of a statement, incorporate a bit of eclectic glamour into your home. This daring look can instantly inject luxury into any room.

“Team rich colours with metallic, rounded furniture to create this look,” James suggests, “If you’re revamping your living space, add a statement velvet sofa as the focal point and dress it up with funky cushions to really bring the space to life.”

What to look out for in 2021:

Bringing the outside in

Although it’s fair to say that people are already into indoor plants in a big way, now – with the addition of ‘living walls’ and organic, natural materials – we’re set to go one step further in the new year.

“Integrating some greenery into your home can not only brighten up the space, but also improve your mental wellbeing,” says James.

“If you’re not keen on real plants, or are likely to forget to water them try artificial plants – you don’t have to tell anyone they’re fake!”

Clean contemporary

James is expecting to see a continuation of the industrial trends we are seeing this year, with people favouring open, multi-purpose, contemporary spaces in 2021.

“Open-plan living is incredibly practical, and sociable. By combining this contemporary look with industrial components, people can create the perfect space for entertaining – something many people hope to be doing more of in the new year!” says James.

Light woods

Inspired by the Scandinavian trend, it’s predicted that light woods will be more popular in 2021.

“Wood in the home is becoming more and more favoured by those that enjoy a bright, natural look. And not just in tables and accessories – we may even see it adorn walls and ceilings,” James explains.

