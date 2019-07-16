There is no known defining cause and it can affect anyone. The main symptom is widespread, chronic pain throughout the body, even though there has been no injury or other physical cause. Other fibromyalgia symptoms include heightened sensitivity to pain; chronic fatigue, insomnia and non-restorative sleep; stiff joints and muscle spasms; digestive problems; headaches or migraines; visual and balance problems with dizzy spells; food intolerances and multiple chemical sensitivities; digestive problems and IBS. Sufferers also commonly experience difficulties with memory and concentration known as 'fibro fog'; anxiety and depression; and heightened sensitivity to temperature, noise, bright lights and strong smells. Some of the questions people ask are: what does fibromyalgia 'look' like? How is fibromyalgia diagnosed? How is fibromyalgia treated, what are the treatment options? How can I help fibromyalgia naturally? The widespread pain and other fibromyalgia symptoms can be extremely debilitating. But many sufferers find that with sympathetic, understanding support, they can identify ways to improve their quality of life and develop a programme of self-care. There is no single treatment that works for everyone, but there are several measures, including complementary therapies as a fibromyalgia treatment option to reduce severity of symptoms and restore quality of life. Jok Saunders, founder of The Fibro Clinic South West in Barnstaple, is on a mission to spread the word about holistic treatment for fibromyalgia, and help people manage their condition. As a sufferer herself, she has first-hand experience of fibromyalgia symptoms and the difficulties of diagnosing and treating them with conventional medicine. Jok's approach takes into account research suggesting that many of the fibromyalgia symptoms, such as heightened sensitivity and sensory overload, are triggered by stress. Numerous studies reveal that continuous stress in anyone's life often leads to inflammatory and other chronic health conditions. Fibromyalgia produces a heightened sensitivity to stress and the body's stress response, fight or flight, if not managed rarely switches off, resulting in a dysfunctional digestive and immune system, an imbalance in hormone health and chronic fatigue.