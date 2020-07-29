PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: We TJR Retail Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of our Premises Licence at Spar, 18 Newport Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX32 9BG.

The application is to:-

1. Increase the hours for the supply of alcohol off the premises to Monday to Sunday 07:00 hours to 23:00 hours.

2. Remove conditions 3 to 7 on the annexe 2 conditions.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed J.Roberts

Applicant / on behalf of the applicant Dated 17 July 2020