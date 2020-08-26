Victoria Park Kiosk Food Concession

Description

We have the opportunity to operate the refreshment kiosk in Victoria Park under a new three lease from the 1st November 2020.

Details

The Council are requesting formal expressions of interest from any operators who wish to be considered for this opportunity.

We are proposing a base rental of at least £1,200.00 per annum and you will be asked to submit the rental you are prepared to pay. The unit will be permitted to operate all year round should the new occupier wish to extend activity beyond the normal seasonal opening.

Please contact Sarah Pennington for further information, to obtain an application form and to register your interest.

Closing date for completed forms

18th September 2020.

sarah.pennington@torridge.gov.uk

Tel: 01237 428738