NORTHAM BURROWS

Torridge District Council is applying to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Northam Burrows. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works (which will be located adjacent to the existing Visitor Centre) are:

(i) the excavation and remodelling of a man-made bank to create the site for a new Cafe adjacent to the existing Visitor Centre,

(ii) a Cafe comprising of a modular building including kitchen, dining area and public WCs. The building will be a timber clad steel frame structure with concrete pads as a foundation. The dimensions of the structure are 16m x 9.1m and cover 145.6m2 of floor space, it will be 2.9m in height. Outdoor seating will be provided on a millboard terrace around the modular building that will total 130m2.

(iii) a concrete path around the outside of this to provide access to the toilets and changing spaces facility and a small timber bin store. This path will be fenced off and gated at both ends,

(iv) resurfacing 400m (approx.) stretch of access road with tarmac, infilling low levels and elevating 600mm, with hardcore specified by Natural England to prevent flooding,

(v) in total the works will encroach 0.0876ha on to the common. This includes the remodelled bank, which will be temporarily fenced off to re-establish the turf for a period no longer than 3 years. Once the fence has been removed the total land lost will be 0.0568ha. 3 car parking areas will be restored to pasture to mitigate any lost grazing,

(vi) a temporary fence will be erected around the work site that will enclose 0.1 ha (approx.) for a duration of 4 months,

Due to Government advice in respect of Coronavirus (COVID-19), a copy of the application will not be left in a public area for viewing. However, a copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by emailing northam.burrows@torridge.gov.uk or online at www.torridge.gov.uk/northamburrows/visitorcentreredevelopment. The application form and documents will be available until Monday 5th October 2020.

In view of the pandemic, any representations should, where possible, be sent only by email ON or BEFORE that date to commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy

The Lead Ranger, Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, Bideford Devon

EX39 2QG.

3rd September 2020