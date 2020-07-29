PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

I Mr M Adams do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at The Seawood Hotel, North Walk, Lynton, Devon, EX35 6HJ.

The application is :- 1. To enable the supply of alcohol on the premises Sunday to Thursday from 08:00 hours to 00:00 hours and Friday, Saturday, bank holidays and public holidays from 08:00 hours to 02:00.

2. To enable live and recorded music indoors and outdoors Monday to Sunday from 13:00 hours to 00:00 hours and on bank holidays and public holidays from 13:00 hours to 02:00 hours (midnight outdoors).

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed:….. Xxxxx...... Applicant / on behalf of the applicant

Dated 14th July 2020