Applications for grants that benefit the parish of Barnstaple are invited from organisations. Application forms are available on our website at www.barnstapletowncouncil.gov.uk, or direct from the Town Council, telephone 01271 373311 or email admin@barnstapletowncouncil.gov.uk Closing date: Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 5.00 pm. We regret that applications received after this date/time cannot be considered. Grants will be paid in May 2021. Rob Ward Town Clerk