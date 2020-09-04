To whom it may concern: We The Old Cream Shop Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of our Premises Licence at The Old Cream Shop, 8 Hobbs Hill, Croyde, Devon, EX33 1 NP. The application is to:- 1. enable the supply of alcohol Monday to Sunday from 12:00 hours to 22:00 hours from 1 April to 31 October and 1 November to 31 March Monday to Sunday from 12:00 hours to 18:00 hours. 2. To amend condition 9 of annexe 2 conditions. Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed

Applicant / on behalf of the applicant Dated 22 August 2020