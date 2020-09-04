To whom it may concern: I Laura Whitfield do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of Premises Licence at A Little Of What You Fancy, 4 Queen Street, Lynton, Devon, EX35 6AA. The application is to enable the supply of alcohol Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday from 10:00 hours to 16:30 hours, Friday & Saturday from 10:00 to 19:30 hours and on the first Saturday in December from 10:00 to 21:30 hours. Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed: (Applicant/on behalf of the applicant)

Dated: 20Th August 2020