Proposed Development at Old Post Office, Newton Tracey, Barnstaple, Devon EX31 3PL. Take notice that application is being made by NPAS DEVON LIMITED for planning permission to: Erection of 3 dwellings

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: North Devon Council

Local Planning Authority address: Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Nigel Polkinghorne

Date:21-08-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. ‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.