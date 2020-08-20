The Trust is holding its Annual General Meeting at 5:00 pm on Thursday 3 September 2020.

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic and in line with Government guidance on social distancing, this years Annual General Meeting will be held virtually. If you would like to join the virtual meeting, please contact Geraldine Garnett-Frizelle at g.garnett-frizelle@nhs.net. Geraldine will share a URL link with you in advance of the meeting, together with guidance on how the AGM will be run as a virtual meeting.

The following items will be covered:

•A review of the main achievements for 2019/20

•The Annual Accounts 2019/20

•The Quality Account 2019/20

•A look ahead to the remainder of 2020/21

• Question and answer session

All members of staff and the public are welcome to join the AGM.

Questions should be submitted in advance of the meeting. To submit a question, please visit our website: www.northdevonhealth.nhs.uk/about/trust-board/ where you will find guidance notes and a form for submission of a question, or contact g.garnett-frizelle@nhs.net.