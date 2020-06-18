Name of Applicant: Margaret Brazington. Name and address of premises: Everything Westward, Unit 2, Latitude 51 Bath Hotel Road, Westward Ho! EX39 1LE. Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, BIDEFORD Devon EX39 2QG www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing. Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority by: 8TH JULY 2020. NATURE OF PROPOSED LICENSABLE ACTIVITIES: Supply of alcohol for consumption off the premises on Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 22:00

Signed. Date: 10 June 2020.

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.