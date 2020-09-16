NORTHAM TOWN COUNCIL

NOTIFICATION OF A VACANCY FOR A TOWN COUNCILLOR FOR THE NORTHAM WARD

Any parishioner wishing to be considered for co-option to the Town Council should contact the Town Clerk in writing, giving reasons why they should be considered, by 25th September 2020

e-mail townclerk@northamtowncouncil.gov.uk

The co-option will be made at the Council Meeting to be held on 30th September 2020 at 6.pm at a zoom meeting of Full Council

QUALIFICATIONS FOR CANDIDATURE

18 years of age or over and a British subject or citizen of the Republic of Ireland and either:

(i) be a local government elector of the parish or

(ii) have during the whole of the 12 months preceding the day on which s/he is nominated as a candidate occupied as owner or tenant any land or other premises in the parish or

(iii) his/her principal or only place of work in the 12 months preceding the day on which s/he is nominated as a candidate have been in the area of the parish or

(iv) have resided either in the parish or within 3 miles thereof during the whole of the 12 months preceding the day on which s/he is nominated

NORTHAM TOWN COUNCIL, TOWN HALL, WINDMILL LANE, NORTHAM, DEVON EX39 1BY