Northam Burrows Country Park Hot Food Concession

Description

As part of the regeneration of the Northam Burrows Visitors Centre, the Council are looking to develop a café facility; this will be in a stand alone purpose built building, fitted out for catering purposes. The seating area will be in the region of 70 sq. metres, with an additional food preparation area of 22 sq. metres. There will be external decking areas for outside seating toilet facilities will be provided on site by the Council.

Details

The Council are intending to offer a new three year lease of this facility, with the option to extend for an additional two years.

The Council are requesting formal expressions of interest from any operators who wish to be considered for this opportunity.

Please contact Helen Bond, Estates Manager for further information, to obtain an application form and to register your interest. Closing date for completed submissions is by Noon on Monday 12th October 2020.

helen.bond@torridge.gov.uk

Tel: 01237 428700