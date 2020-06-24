LICENSING ACT 2003 (S.17) NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR THE GRANT OF A PREMISES LICENCE

Take note that application has been made to North Devon Council for a premises licence: Applicant: Little Knowle Farm Ltd Premises: Country Ways, Little Knowle Farm, High Bickington, Umberleigh, Devon, EX37 9BJ.

To allow the following licensable activities to take place: Sale/Supply of alcohol both on and off the premises Monday — Sunday 10:00 to 23:00 Any person wishing to make representations in relation to this application must do so no later than: 20th July 2020

A record of the application made to the Licensing Authority will be kept on a register at the address given below and the register may be viewed by prior appointment. Any persons wishing to make any representations to this application may so do by writing to: The Licensing Team, North Devon Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon EX31 1 DG www.northdevon.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION AND IS SUBJECT TO AN UNLIMITED FINE ON SUMMARY OF CONVICTION FOR THE OFFENCE.