PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: I Claire Hunter do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Keswick House, Torrs Park, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 8AY.

The application is to enable the supply of alcohol on and off the premises, Monday to Sunday from 10:00 hours and 23:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed... xxxxx (Applicant)

Dated: 10 July 2020