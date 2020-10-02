The Town Council is pleased to invite applications for Grants from Community / Charitable organisations within the Town.
ILFRACOMBE TOWN COUNCIL
The Ilfracombe Centre Ilfracombe EX34 9QB Tel: 01271 855300
GRANT APPLICATIONS
The Town Council is pleased to invite applications for Grants from Community / Charitable organisations within the Town.
Application forms available via Email: theilfracombecentre@northdevon.gov.uk Download - via grants: www.ilfracombetowncouncil.gov.uk Or from reception at The Ilfracombe Centre
Closing Date for Applications: 01 December 2020
Advice on other sources of funding can be found via the North Devon District Council website www.northdevon.gov.uk and Devon County Council www.devon.gov.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.