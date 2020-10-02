ILFRACOMBE TOWN COUNCIL

The Ilfracombe Centre Ilfracombe EX34 9QB Tel: 01271 855300

GRANT APPLICATIONS

The Town Council is pleased to invite applications for Grants from Community / Charitable organisations within the Town.

Application forms available via Email: theilfracombecentre@northdevon.gov.uk Download - via grants: www.ilfracombetowncouncil.gov.uk Or from reception at The Ilfracombe Centre

Closing Date for Applications: 01 December 2020

Advice on other sources of funding can be found via the North Devon District Council website www.northdevon.gov.uk and Devon County Council www.devon.gov.uk