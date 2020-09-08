LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.17)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: Feather & Hide Limited

Name and address of premises: El Toro Loco, Unit 42, Affinity Village, Bideford, Devon EX39 3DU

Nature of Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises. Monday to Saturday from 10:00 to 22:00, Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00.

Address of Licensing Authority:

Torridge District Council

Riverbank House

BIDEFORD

Devon EX39 2QG

www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority by: 29 September 2020

Signed: (Applicant)

Date: 1 September 2020

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000.