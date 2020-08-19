PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

I Anna Wellings do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Charlie Fridays The Globe Hotel, 17 Queen Street, Lynton, Devon, EX35 6AA.

The application is:- 1. To enable to the supply of alcohol Sunday to Thursday from 09:00 hours to 23:30 hours and Friday & Saturday from 09:00 hours to 00:30 hours. 2. To enable live music on Thursday from 19:00 hours to 23:00 hours and on Friday & Saturday from 19:00 hours to 01:00 hours. 3. To enable recorded music Monday to Sunday from 09:00 hours to 23:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Bamstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed Applicant XXX on behalf of the applicant.

Dated 7 August 2020