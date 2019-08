Fire control immediately mobilised two fire engines and a water bowser from Barnstaple to attend the incident.

On arrival, at 2.15pm, the incident commander confirmed a tractor was well alight.

Crews promptly got to work to extinguish the blaze, using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one compressed air foam jet.

In addition, the crews gained access using a reciprocating saw, while a thermal imaging camera was employed to check for hot spots.